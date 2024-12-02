Ikorodu City Extend Good Run, Rivers Back On Top As Remo Stars Crash In Minna

Share

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, debutants, Ikorodu City FC extended their unbeaten run to six games after whipping Akwa United 4-1 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena at Onikan, Lagos to move third on the log having played a game more than Rangers who face Enyimba in Aba on Tuesday.

Two goals in the first half by Tosin Oyedokun (3′) and Emmanuel Solomon (45+3′) gave the host a 2-1 first-half lead before Abdulmalik Olatunji (46′) and Ayomide Cole (71′) made sure of victory in an emphatic manner to secure their sixth home win and extend their unbeaten run to six games since they lost 2-1 at Enyimba at the end of October.

Ikorodu City looked to be destined for an instant return to the Nigeria National League after losing four of their first five games, but the Oga Boys began their resurgence with a 3-0 bashing of Bendel Insurance towards the middle of October and have now gone on to win five more games at home and one away from home.

At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Finidi George picked up their second home win in their last four games and extended their unbeaten run to four games.

Share

Please follow and like us: