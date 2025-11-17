Ikorodu City have moved to the top of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table for the first time this season after a 2-1 win over Plateau United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday, November 16.

After a goalless first half, Joseph Arumala gave Ikorodu City a perfect start to the second forty-five minutes, heading in Folarin Temitope’s free kick for the opener in the 47th minute.

Second-half substitute Alade Balogun added the second in the 54th minute before the visitors pulled one back through Wisdom Ndon before the end of the game.

The Lagos club’s surge comes off the back of four wins in their last five games, coupled with the faltering of Nasarawa United, who were held to a 1-1 draw in Owerri by new boys Kun Khalifat FC, just as Abia Warriors were beating Bayelsa United 2-1 in Yenagoa.

The shock of the day came at the Enyimba Stadium as Wikki Tourists claimed their first away win of the season courtesy of an Abubakar Aliyu strike in the 33rd minute. Despite heavy pressure from the hosts, Wikki’s resolute defending ensured a famous victory that lifted them to seventh place with 19 points.

Elsewhere, Rivers United edged Warri Wolves 2-1 to climb to third with a game in hand; Niger Tornadoes beat Katsina United 2-0; El Kanemi Warriors defeated Kwara United 2-0; and Bayelsa United recorded a 2-1 home win over Abia Warriors.

The bottom four on the NPFL log remain unchanged with Bendel Insurance (12 points), the embattled Kun Khalifat (12 points), Barau FC (10 points) and former champions Kano Pillars (six points) making up the relegation zone in that order.