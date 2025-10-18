Ikorodu City Academy Wins 2025 1xcup Tournament

Ikorodu City Football Academy has emerged winner of the 2025 1XCup Grassroots Football tournament after defeating ISAGT FC 1-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island. The Ikorodu Oga Boys went all the way to the title unbeaten in the tournament and deservedly got rewarded with the N10 million winners prize money. Emmanuel Okeh scored the lone goal winner deep into the second half after several missed opportunities in the first half. ISAGT were rewarded with N5million as runners up of the 2025 edition of the biggest grassroots football tournament in the country.

Earlier in the third placed match, Dosu Joseph FC defeated Nath Boys FC 2-1 to pick the consolation bronze and N3million prize. In the individual prize awards, Uche Emeribe emerged the Highest Goals Scorer with five goals and got N300,000 for his effort.

Abdullahi Suleiman emerged the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament while Adewale Quadri was the MVP. Ikorodu City FA’s Wellington Egor was the Tournament’s Best Coach. They all received N300,000 each. Expectedly, Ikorodu City FA also emerged Team of the Tournament while Highlight of the 2025 edition was Dosu Joseph FC.

Speaking shortly after the prize presentation ceremony, Tournament’s Organizer, Waidi Akanni, expressed his happiness with the impact the competition has made in the life of young talented footballers “I want to say this 1XCup tournament sponsored by 1XBet has really lived up to the aims and objectives of initiating the competition. As you can see, we have couple of players that have played here and have moved on to bigger leagues here at home and abroad.

“ Every year, we keep having fresh teams coming up to reach the podium and win millions of Naira. This year for instance, al, the teams that played from the lasteamstage didn’t play from the semifinal last year. This is a welcome development. It shows that more and more talents are emerging from the grassroots,” observed the former Super Eagles player.

1XBet Country Manager, Geraldine Ibeanusi (right) and Guest of Honour, Yemi Idowu presenting winners trophy to Ikorodu City Academy…on Thursday