Ikoro: Traditional Musical Tool Used By Igbos South Easterners

Nicki Lisa Cole, Ph.D. defined Culture as a term that refers to a large and diverse set of mostly intangible aspects of social life.

According to sociologists, culture consists of the values, beliefs, systems of language, communication, and practices that people share in common and that can be used to define them as a collective.

Culture also includes the material objects that are common to that group or society. Culture is distinct from social structure and economic aspects of society, but it is connected to them both continuously informing them and being informed by them.

Common cultures include those shaped by regional traditions, religious beliefs, and historical experiences.

Our traditional music is a significant part of our culture, they are used to tell stories, communication, and messages etc. there are local musical tools used to enhance and compliment the traditional music for entertainment and enjoyment, one of the tools is the IKORO.

This work focus on “Ikoro As A Traditional Musical Tool Used By The Igbo’s Southeasterners.”

The Ikoro is a traditional musical instrument of the Igbo people of southeastern Nigeria. It is not just a musical tool but also serves important cultural, communicative, and ceremonial functions.

The Ikoro is a large slit drum, typically made from a hollowed-out log of wood, often from a hardwood tree like iroko. It resembles a massive wooden drum with one or more slits cut into the top surface.

The Ikoro is not just any drum; it is a sacred and immovable community artifact. Typically housed in a central area such as the village square, it is protected by a shelter and remains fixed in one location, unlike other mobile instruments.

Its purpose extends beyond routine announcements. The Ikoro is sounded to alert the community during emergencies, share tragic or joyful news, and mobilize collective action.

The communication lies in the unique tones and rhythms produced by the instrument. These sounds convey specific messages, with the mood of the drum dictating whether the news is celebratory, cautionary, or tragic.

The entire community understands the significance of its calls, which serve as a unifying force in times of both joy and danger.

However, the privilege of beating the Ikoro is reserved for a select few. Only individuals trained in the art of decoding and transmitting these messages can handle this responsibility. Such custodians must be knowledgeable, disciplined, and trusted by the community.

However, with the growing technology advancement, modern and sophisticated musical equipment’s have been manufactured making music production easy and flexible with refine sound and tone, thus some communities and persons still embraced the IKORO because of its melodious tone and spirituality.

Function: Not played for entertainment like other musical instruments.

. Used primarily as a talking drum to communicate important messages across distances, especially in traditional communities without modern communication tools.

. Messages could include: Announcements of deaths or emergencies; calls for community meetings; warnings of danger (e.g., war, invasion, fire)

3. Cultural Significance:

. Considered sacred in many Igbo communities.

. It is often kept in the village square or meeting house and is typically only played by authorized persons, such as elders or town criers.

. The beating pattern of the Ikoro is coded and understood by members of the community based on the rhythm and tone.

Conclusion: the Ikoro is a powerful symbol of authority, communication, and tradition in Igbo culture. It is not used for entertainment, but rather as a vital tool for communal alert, governance, and cohesion. Its sound is often respected and feared, as it usually signals something of great importance.

Okechukwu is Assistant Chief Monument Officer, National Museum Lagos