Ikom Cocoa Factory Can Generate $400 To 600m Annually – Chairman

The Management of AA Universal Bean and Co Ltd, (managers of Ikom Cocoa Processing Factory), has said that the cocoa plant has the potential to generate between $400 to 600m into the coffers of the Federal Government on an annual basis.

Mr Chris Agara, Chairman of the company made this disclosure on Sunday while speaking to Journalists in Calabar in a bid to explain the relevance of Cocoa productivity in the present economy.

He described AA Universal Bean and Co Ltd, as a firm operating in a joint venture with AA Universal Industries Ltd, and said that being a member of LR GROUP of Israel, his company has the potential to break even in the shortest possible time if given assistance and enabling environment.

While giving insight on the joint venture, Agara stated that both companies formed an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) company known as AA Universal Bean & Co, which provides management of the cocoa value chain.

“This can be achieved if we take the factory to its full potential. If we do value addition. what we are saying is that we don’t want to export cocoa beans any longer.

“We want to be processing our cocoa beans into cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, cocoa powder, possibly chocolate because the potentials in the Ikom cocoa area of Cross River State can generate that amount, if we go for the full potentials.” He maintained.

“We have a grant agreement with the United States government through the United States Department of Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)

“We are to carry out a feasibility study and bankable business plan for the development and production of cocoa and Casava farm produce and value addition processing from farm to table for local use and export purposes.

“We are working with a team that has expertise, where nothing is wasted. We uptake cocoa pods away from the farmers because the plenty shells that farmers throw away, we still processed them to food paste” He stated.

Agara averred that his firm shall assist cocoa farmers with high-quality pesticides that will help farmers overcome issues of black pods and several diseases that stand as obstacle to production of cocoa.

“We process that sweetener the one we lick to juice, and we still use that same juice to process our sweetener for glutton-free chocolate.

“We will pay beyond the premium price of the cocoa beans that farmers are presently offered because we will support them.” He maintained.

Agara disclosed that plans are underway by the cocoa processing firm to establish a farmers’ microfinance bank to aid farmers carry out farming activities with ease.

“In addition to providing support of chemicals and pesticides, fertilizers etc to farmers, our updated and current farming methodology would enable farmers to harvest up to 3.5 tons of cocoa per hectare as against the 400kg per hectare being harvested now which is 8 times more.

“This we would achieve by helping the farmers to regenerate their old farms in addition to the new greenfield farms by adopting our established and confirmed farming protocols currently in practice in our Ecuador South America farms.

On the issue of off-take cocoa pots from the farmers, the chairman also stated that it would go a long way to satisfy the Traceability concerns of our cocoa farming and production processes.

In addition, taking the cocoa pots directly from the farms to our processing site would eliminate the practice of using children and women to crack the pots, and dry and ferment cocoa at the farms before sales to buyers.

“This clears the international community concerns regarding the issue of child labour in our cocoa farming practices” he maintained.

