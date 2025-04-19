Ikoh: Tinubu’s Road Projects’ll End Need For Flights

Share

A frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, has asserted that with the massive road construction efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, air travel would soon become unnecessary.

Ikoh, who made the statement while addressing members of the APC in Abia State at his hometown in Ikwuano Local Government Area, called on the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to shelve his 2027 ambition and support President Tinubu.

According to him, President Tinubu has made significant strides in infrastructural development, particularly through ongoing road projects across the South East, including the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, the 9th Mile, and various roads in Benue State.

He remarked that “soon, people will not need to fly, but go by road.”

He urged Peter Obi to wait for another term and support Tinubu’s second-term bid, stating that the President remains the only candidate with a viable chance of success due to his achievements so far.

According to a statement from the Chairman of the Abia Renewed Hope for Tinubu 2028 South East Youth Stakeholders Consultative Assembly, Dr. U. Paul, dignitaries at the event included Hon. Prince Ikedi Ezekwesiri, a three-time member of the State Assembly and former Minority Leader, and Uche Nwakpa, also a three-time former member of the House of Assembly.

