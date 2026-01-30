The transformation of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort is a defining example of strategic hospitality investment and destination repositioning in Nigeria.

Led by Glocient Hospitality, a portfolio company of Cavista Holdings, the transformation of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort reflects a long-term vision anchored in excellence, sustainability, and responsible tourism development.

Through targeted infrastructure upgrades, improved operational standards, and a renewed focus on guest experience, the resort has been repositioned to meet international hospitality benchmarks while preserving its natural and cultural heritage.

As a portfolio company of Cavista Holdings, Glocient Hospitality brings global investment discipline, strong governance, and proven hospitality expertise to the management of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort.

This backing has enabled a structured and intentional transformation, one that prioritises service quality, staff capacitybuilding, environmental stewardship, and meaningful economic impact for the host community and Ekiti State.

Today, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort stands as a revitalised tourism destination and a benchmark for heritage resort development in Nigeria.

The ongoing work by Glocient Hospitality underscores a commitment to building enduring hospitality assets that deliver value to guests, stakeholders, and the broader tourism ecosystem.