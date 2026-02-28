Nigerian weddings are evolving. Increasingly, couples are moving away from large, conventional venues toward intimate, experience-driven celebrations that prioritise meaning, aesthetics and shared memories.

At the centre of this shift is the rise of destination weddings and Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ekiti State is emerging as one of the country’s most distinctive choices.

Nestled in the hills of Ekiti State, Ikogosi offers couples something rare: natural beauty, privacy and a sense of escape, all within Nigeria.

Its iconic warm and cold springs, serene landscapes and refined hospitality make it an ideal setting for couples seeking weddings that feel personal and timeless.

This positioning is being reinforced through a strategic PR collaboration with BellaNaija Weddings, one of Nigeria’s most influential wedding platforms.

The campaign highlights Ikogosi Resort not simply as a venue, but as a complete wedding destination one that allows couples to celebrate love while offering guests a full leisure experience.

“Modern couples want more than a one-day event. They want moments, memories and experiences their guests will talk about for a long time,” a member of the resort’s hospitality team stated.

Ikogosi Resort caters to a range of wedding styles from intimate outdoor ceremonies surrounded by nature to elegant indoor receptions.

Beyond the ceremony, couples and guests enjoy resort living: spa treatments, nature walks, warm spring experiences and curated leisure activities that turn wedding celebrations into multi-day retreats. The appeal also lies in convenience.

With accommodation, catering, event coordination and guest experiences managed within one location, couples are able to focus on their celebration without the logistical stress that often accompanies large weddings.

“Destination weddings are about connection between the couple, their guests and the environment. Ikogosi offers that connection effortlessly,” a wedding industry insider noted.

As Nigerian couples continue to rede- fine what weddings should look and feel like, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort stands out as a venue that balances romance, culture and relaxation.

Through its collaboration with BellaNaija Weddings, the resort is firmly positioning itself as a leading destination for couples who want their wedding to be as memorable as their love story.

