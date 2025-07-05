Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort Named Best Unique Destination Experience In Nigeria

…as Balogun clinches Hospitality Impact Award

Glocient Hospitality showed strength at the recently held Hotel Managers Conference Africa 2025 in Lagos as it clinched two awards, affirming its growing role as one of Nigeria’s most forward-thinking hospitality brands.

This is as Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, which is managed by the outfit, a subsidiary of Cavista Holdings, was named Best Unique Destination Experience in Nigeria, an award that confirms its place as a national treasure and a shining example of eco-tourism destination done right.

The General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, Mr Lanre Sharafa Balogun, clinched the Hospitality Impact Award, acknowledging his visionary leadership and transformative role in repositioning the resort.

These awards reflected Glocient Hospitality’s unwavering dedication to creating immersive, culturally rich, and sustainable hospitality experiences.

Glocient Hospitality’s presence at the two-day conference highlighted its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven guest experiences rooted in local heritage. Its exhibition booth was a delight to many as it attracted a number of high profile industry operators and visitors. One of them was the Lagos State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, who shared her admiration for Ikogosi Resort, describing it as one of her favourite destinations. Her words served as a powerful reminder of the value of preserving Nigeria’s most iconic eco-tourism destinations.

The GM of the group raised the bar with his insightful discourse in a high-level panel on; Technology in Hospitality: Innovations Shaping Guest Experience. In his remarks, he shared Glocient Hospitality’s unique approach to integrating innovation with authenticity—specifically through the Four-Phase Innovation Project currently underway at Ikogosi.

Balogun also emphasised the role of a modern Property Management System (PMS) in personalising service and improving operational efficiency at Ikogosi. His contribution to the panel reflected the outfit’s core belief that technology in hospitality should not replace human connection but deepen it.