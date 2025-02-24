Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Ekiti commit to promotion of Adire Ekiti

Share

The management of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre and Ekiti State government are to collaborate in the promotion of Adire Ekiti, the state’s unique indigenous fabric.

This was made known during the recent visit of Ekiti State First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji, to the resort where she was received by the resort’s management team headed by the Chairman of Glocient Hospitality, Niyi John Olajide. The First Lady stressed the importance of integrating Adire into Ekiti’s tourism experience, saying, “Every visitor to our beautiful state should have the opportunity to experience and appreciate the artistry of Adire Ekiti. This fabric is more than just clothing. It is our heritage, our identity, and a symbol of Ekiti’s creativity.”

As a proud ambassador of Adire Ekiti, she discussed with the resort ways of showcasing the fabric at the resort for the benefit of guests and to ensure that guests enjoy both the luxury of the resort and the cultural richness of Ekiti.

Expressing her admiration for the resort, she described it as, “amazing, massive, and one of the best in the world.” She also commended Olajide for his commitment to elevating tourism in Ekiti and putting the resort on the global tourism map again after years of being left in the lurch.

On his part, Olajide expressed appreciation to the First Lady for her visit and support to the resort, noting her drive for promoting local culture and tourism. “Ikogosi is more than just a resort, it’s a symbol of what’s possible when we invest in our heritage,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘by partnering with Her Excellency and the Ekiti State government, we are creating a destination where visitors can enjoy nature’s wonders while experiencing the beauty of Adire Ekiti. This is about job creation, economic empowerment, and putting Ekiti on the global tourism map.’’

He further disclosed, ‘‘this partnership marks a significant step toward positioning Ekiti as a must-visit destination, blending nature, luxury, and culture. Guests can look forward to an immersive experience where world-class hospitality meets authentic local artistry.’’

