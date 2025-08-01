Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort Canvasses Sustainable Tourism

Amid mounting visa restrictions and rising costs of international travel, Nigerians are being urged to rediscover and invest in the country’s emerging eco-tourism destinations led by models like the revitalised Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort.

This call to action was made by Sharafa Olanrewaju Balogun, General Manager of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, during a high-level panel at the BusinessDay Tourism Conference 2025, held recently in Lagos.

Themed, People, Culture, and Infrastructure: Building Inclusive Tourism Models for Nigeria’s Growth, the conference brought together tourism stakeholders, policy leaders, and hospitality experts to discuss new frontiers for domestic tourism.

Speaking during the session on: Sustainable and Cultural Tourism: Preserving Heritage, Creating Wealth, Balogun described Ikogosi as a living ecosystem of heritage, wellness, and local enterprise.

“We are investing in a tourism future that is local, sustainable, and proudly Nigerian,” Balogun said. Adding, “One where our natural heritage becomes a driver of prosperity not just for visitors, but for the people who call these places home.”

He also noted, “Through sustainable financial investment facilitated by our parent company, Cavista Holdings, Ikogosi is living up to its status as one of Nigeria’s most cherished tourist attractions, while empowering local communities through job creation, artisan engagement, and cultural immersion.

“Our goal is to position Ikogosi as a flagship for nature-based, wellness-oriented, and community-driven tourism in Africa, and our efforts have been validated by the number of local and international awards we have received. This is why we firmly believe that Nigerians should spend their holidays here and not abroad.”

Nestled in the lush hills of Ekiti State, the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre is home to an amazing confluence of warm and cold springs, a geological rarity that has drawn interest for decades.

Winner of Best Holiday Resort in Nigeria two years in a row, the resort – now under the management of Glocient Hospitality, a subsidiary of Cavista Holdings, has undergone significant upgrades to align with global sustainability standards.

The conference served as a powerful platform for Glocient Hospitality to reinforce its commitment to transforming domestic tourism in Nigeria through strategic investments, partnerships, and policy advocacy.