Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort holds annual Executive Women’s Seminar March 29

Share

As echoes of this year’s International Women Day (IWD) 2025 continues to resonate across the world, the management of Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort is set to further amply the theme of the celebration, Accelerate Action, which would be the focus of its annual women’s seminar scheduled to hold between March 29 and 31 at the cosy and naturally inviting resort in Ikogosi town, Ekiti State.

The topic for discussion at the three days conference is; Game changers: Women executives leading with purpose and power. The discussions will be led by an impressive league of Nigerian women who are leaders and making impact in their various fields.

These include: Seyi Oderinde, an HR consultant with HRsis; Abiola Adelana, Head, Tourism and Creative Arts Business, Sterling Bank; Yinka Davies, Nigerian vocalist; Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, Executive Director, WIMBIZ and Funlola Akintonde, Senior People Director and Chief of Staff, CAVISTA Holdings.

The conference is expected to offer participants ample opportunity to bond, unwind, tour and network among other educative, entertaining and fun filled activities that have been outlined for the three days duration of the conference.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

