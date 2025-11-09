Ikogosi Marathon Race: Outstanding Athletes Receive N20m Awards

The Ikogosi Marathon Initiative (IMI) has reaffirmed the transformative impact of the Ikogosi 17.5KM Race on sports development, tourism, and youth engagement in Ekiti State, as the second edition concluded with ₦20 million awarded to outstanding athletes.

The race, which started in Ilawe-Ekiti and ended at the iconic Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, drew thousands of participants and spectators, further establishing its reputation as one of the region’s most vibrant community-based endurance events.

In the elite male category, Plateau State’s Iliya Raymond Gyang emerged champion, finishing in 57 minutes, 33 seconds to claim the ₦2 million top prize. Francis James finished second in 57 minutes, 44 seconds, earning ₦1.5 million, while Sadjo Ismael came third in 59 minutes, 16 seconds, receiving ₦1 million.

In the elite female category, Blessing Shamboa of Plateau State won with a time of 68 minutes, taking home ₦2 million. Akusho Lydia Thomas and Nvou Gyang Tanko, both from Plateau State, finished second and third in 70 minutes, 12 seconds and 71 minutes, 15 seconds, earning ₦1.5 million and ₦1 million, respectively.

To promote homegrown talent, IMI also recognized indigenous athletes from Ekiti State. In the male category, Tunde Segun from Otun-Ekiti took first place, winning ₦1.5 million. Sunday Ijoko from Ijero-Ekiti came second with ₦1 million, while Agbalaya Alayande from Ado-Ekiti placed third with ₦500,000.

In the female indigenous category, Ona Ara Popoola from Ilawe-Ekiti clinched the top spot with ₦1.5 million, followed by Imisioluwa Ajayi from Igbemo-Ekiti (₦1 million) and Maria Ojanbati from Omuo-Ekiti (₦500,000).

Race Consultant and Technical Lead, Femi Abegunde, revealed that 6,891 participants registered for the race, with 3,694 runners completing the course. He noted that beyond athletic excellence, the marathon has become a platform for economic activation, engaging artisans, vendors, hospitality operators, and local businesses.

“The Ikogosi 17.5KM Race continues to stimulate micro-enterprise, promote local tourism, inspire youth engagement, and strengthen social cohesion across Ekiti State,” Abegunde said.

He commended strategic partners whose collaboration ensured the success of the 2025 edition, including the Ekiti State Government, Premium Trust Bank, MKD Araoye Foundation, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, and Gossy Water.

The race was flagged off by His Royal Majesty, Oba Ajibade Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti and former Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers. The monarch praised IMI for its sustained vision since its debut edition in 2019.

IMI reaffirmed its long-term commitment to positioning Ekiti State as a leading hub for sports tourism, nurturing emerging athletic talent, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth through endurance sports.