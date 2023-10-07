Iko Light Speaks About His Music, Passion

Budding music star, Akinwumi Michael, also known as Iko Light is a name that has been resonating in the Nigerian music scene since 2003. For him, he’s a testament to the power of passion and the belief that music is a gift from the heavens.

Speaking about the journey, Iko Light said he couldn’t have come this far without his unwavering to making his mark. “I didn’t have formal training in music; it’s a gift from God,” says Iko Light. This revelation speaks volumes about his natural talent and his ability to connect with music on a deep, innate level.

His journey began in 2003, and since then, Akinwumi has been steadily honing his craft. When asked why he chose music, his answer is simple yet profound: “I’m into music because I have a passion for it, and I believe music lives in me.”

Currently, Iko Light is hard at work on his albums, a project that promises to be a sonic journey through his passion and creativity. “Music means a lot to me because I love it, and it’s a way of passing messages to people,” he adds.

When it comes to his peers in the industry, Akinwumi has a refreshing perspective. “I don’t feel threatened by anyone; I see them as role models,” he says. This outlook reflects his humility and determination to learn and grow in a highly competitive field.