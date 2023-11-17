‘Ikemba Nnewi’ Title Belongs To Ojukwu Forever, Can’t Be Conferred On Anyone Else’

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, said it is aware of ”plans by a moneybag politician to use the Ikemba Nnewi title to secure some legitimacy for his upcoming gubernatorial bid,” but warned it would not be acceptable. In a statement by the Secretary of Media and Publicity, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said its “attention has been drawn to the secret plans by the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Orizu’s heir and some in his cabinet to sell the Ikemba Nnewi title that was given to our eternal leader, late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu to a politician in his kingdom.”

IPOB reminded the monarch of Nnewi and his cabinet that once the title was given to its leader, the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, it cannot be used by another person. The statement read: “Our eternal leader’s title should be left out of his political plans. In life, Ojukwu made his stance clear. Ojukwu represents the people and not the personal ambitions of any individual.

IPOB is by way of this message, also alerting the good Igwe Orizu of the secret plans that are being hatched behind his back. “IPOB is warning those involved to desist from that plan, because the ‘Ikemba Nnewi’ title exclusively belongs to our eternal leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu whether dead or alive, because of his enormous contributions to the Biafra nation.

“The title should strictly belong to him. Nobody has the right to tamper with such an important title to such an important person to Alaigbo and our history. Anybody who intends to buy that title is setting himself up against IPOB and Ndigbo in general. Nobody in Nnewi or any part of Alaigbo is allowed to be conferred with the title of Ikemba Nnewi.

That title belongs to the Late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu and to him alone.” The group called on Igwe Orizu of Nnewi to stop those planning the sale of the title to anyone. It advised Igwe Nnewi and his cabinet to look for titles other than “Ikemba Nnewi,” saying: “The title is for Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and no other person in Nnewi or in all of Alaigbo should have it.”

The group also called on Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, “to look into the matter and stop it, because IPOB won’t allow such a person to flourish with the title of Ikemba Nnewi.”