Ikeja Residents Commend Council V’Chairman Over Distribution Of Food Items

Residents of Alausa in the Ikeja Local Government area of Lagos State have commended the Vice Chairman of the council, Mr Abisola Omisore, on his food distribution initiative.

The distribution exercise was also held on January 12 for hundreds of residents.

Some of the beneficiaries of the food items, which included bags of rice, cooking oil, said that the initiative showed that the council cared about the people of the area.

A beneficiary, Mrs Omolola Famiwaye, thanked the Vice Chairman for the gesture.

“This is commendable. Only people sent by God can do this. We are talking about 5,000 bags of rice and many gallons of cooking oil distributed so far. We thank our able Vice Chairman

“God bless our Vice-Chairman and our leaders in Ward B. They are really doing their best to impact residents’ lives positively,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Mr Taiwo Oladipupo, a septuagenarian, also thanked the chairman for the food items.

Oladipupo said that the food items would go a long way in sustaining the beneficiaries for weeks.

Also speaking, Miss Aishat Abiodun, a student, thanked Omisore for the food items.

“I am grateful for the food items. These will last me for some weeks in school,” she said.

Speaking during the distribution, Omisore said that the food distribution reflected the council’s administration’s commitment to the welfare of residents.

“We recognise that many households are facing so much economic pressure, so this intervention is a practical step to support families and show that the local government remains responsive and compassionate.

“This exercise reflects our administration’s commitment to the welfare of the people of Ikeja LGA.

“This initiative is guided by the belief that leadership is not about position, but about service to the people.

“This intervention may not solve all problems, but it represents our resolve to stand with our communities and ensure that relief reaches those who need it most,” he said.

Recall that the Vice Chairman did a similar distribution for the residents during the yuletide.