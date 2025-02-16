Ikeja Metro Leo Club offers free medical services, food items in Lagos community

Share

Ideally, at Lions Club International, the month of December is for tackling hunger among the less-privileged within communities. With reports of biting hardship and hunger pervading the land, residents of Adeniyi Jones in the Ikeja area of Lagos did not hide their joy in response to the relief materials brought their way by the Ikeja Metro Leo Club.

But with the understanding that the beneficiaries of its project have to be well to feed, the club embarked on a three-in-one project by providing medical interventions and clothes to the less privileged.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph at the event, Leo Okore Ignatius, President, Ikeja Metro Leo Club, said: “In the Lions code of ethics, this month is actually assigned to hunger project. So, we felt that doing the hunger project was not enough because you have to be well to feed, and it is only when you have eaten that you can think of clothes. That is why we are here. This is a three-in-one project.”

What inspired our three-in-one project

Commenting further on why the project was important and its driving force, Okore, stated: “Basically, what we came here to do is to share love and spread joy. We are in the season of spreading joy and sharing love. That’s what motivated us to carry out this three-in-one project. This three- in- one project is for people who cannot really afford to take three square meals a day and we are helping them with hunger relief materials. Outside the hunger relief materials, many people cannot have access to healthcare. So, it’s also a driving force for us to provide those primary healthcare initiatives, run one or two tests for them and provide medical assistance. Outside that, we are sharing clothes.”

He added: “Our primary targets are the street sweepers. They are like teachers. They are some of the neglected people. We always drive past them without stopping by to offer help. We thought of giving them a chance to feel appreciated for the good work they do. They are not our only target but they are our primary target.”

On why the project was important, the second Vice President of Ikeja Metro Leo Club, Bola Alalade, said: “This is our way of sharing love in this festive season. We have projects like this every month. We intend to bring smiles to people’s faces. A lot of people do not know they have High Blood Pressure. Some don’t know their sugar level. We are giving them this platforrm to know about their health. This enables them to know where they are lacking, what they need to do more , what they need to stop.”

Beneficiaries speak

For Iyabo Kolade, the project is a life saver following the opportunity it provided to interact directly with medical experts on the status of her health after medical tests were conducted.

“It is a good thing they have done, especially for less privileged ones like us. Some of us do not have the financial capacity to go for tests. God will continue to be with them. What they are doing is for our good. I was tested here. I was told not to go home because my BP was too high. I was told to relax very well before I go home. The last time I had an opportunity for a test was in October. I had that opportunity because NGOs like this came. After that, nothing happened till today.”

Another beneficiary, Folashade Adeniyi, expressed appreciation: “They will all find mercy. Lions Club will go from strength to strength. It’s a wonderful initiative. We were tested and given drugs. We are grateful to the organisers of this programme.We can only thank them and pray for them.”

