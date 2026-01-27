Ikeja Hotel Plc Records Strong Profit Growth, Asset Expansion In 2025

Ikeja Hotel Plc has reported a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, posting higher revenue, improved profitability and a stronger balance sheet, according to its unaudited consolidated financial statements filed with the Nigerian Exchange.

The hospitality group recorded consolidated revenue of ₦25.84 billion in 2025, representing a 37.8 per cent increase from ₦18.75 billion in the previous year.

The growth was driven by improved hotel occupancy, stronger room rates and increased ancillary income. Gross profit rose significantly to ₦12.74 billion from ₦7.57 billion in 2024, reflecting better cost management and enhanced operational efficiency.

Operating profit increased to ₦9.94 billion from ₦8.38 billion a year earlier, while profit before tax climbed by 47.1 per cent to ₦12.56 billion, compared with ₦8.54 billion in 2024. After accounting for income tax expenses of ₦4.25 billion, profit for the year from continuing operations stood at ₦8.30 billion, higher than the ₦7.29 billion recorded in the prior year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company rose to ₦8.19 billion in 2025 from ₦7.16 billion in 2024, underscoring sustained earnings growth. Basic earnings per share improved to 384 kobo, compared with 337 kobo in the preceding year.

On the balance sheet, total assets of the group increased to ₦94.88 billion as at December 31, 2025, from ₦83.67 billion in 2024. Non-current assets rose to ₦23.74 billion, supported by higher property, plant and equipment and increased capital work in progress, reflecting ongoing investments in facilities and infrastructure.

Current assets expanded to ₦71.15 billion from ₦60.68 billion in the previous year, largely driven by a strong increase in cash and cash equivalents, which rose to ₦33.15 billion from ₦22.74 billion, strengthening liquidity. Total equity attributable to shareholders grew to ₦38.52 billion, compared with ₦30.59 billion in 2024, supported by higher retained earnings of ₦22.19 billion. Including non-controlling interests, total equity stood at ₦38.60 billion.

Total liabilities increased moderately to ₦56.28 billion from ₦53.12 billion, reflecting higher current tax obligations and deferred income, while non-current liabilities remained largely stable.

At the company level, Ikeja Hotel Plc also posted strong results, with revenue of ₦25.84 billion and profit after tax of ₦7.97 billion in 2025, compared with ₦6.91 billion in 2024. Total assets rose to ₦93.63 billion, while shareholders’ funds increased to ₦38.12 billion.

The company said its full-year audited financial statements are still being finalised and will incorporate adjustments arising from Securities and Exchange Commission directives related to the resolution of shareholders’ issues previously subjected to forensic examination.

Management noted that the expected adjustments are projected to have a significant positive impact on the results.