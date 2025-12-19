New Telegraph

December 19, 2025
Ikeja Hotel Plc Announces Resignation Of Non-Executive Director

Ikeja Hotel Plc has announced the resignation of Ms. Ngozi Edozien as a Non-Executive Director of the company with immediate effect.

In a press release filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the board of directors disclosed that it received a formal letter from Ms. Edozien dated December 5, 2025, notifying the company of her decision to step down from the board.

Ms. Edozien joined the board of Ikeja Hotel Plc in September 2022 and, according to the company, contributed her skills and professional experience to the firm’s growth during her tenure. The Board expressed its appreciation for her service to the company and wished her success in her future endeavors.

