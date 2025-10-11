Ikeja High School Old Students’ Association Class Of ’85 Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The Ikeja High School Old Students’ Associ- ation (IHSOSA) Class of 1985 has commenced activities marking its 40th anniversary with a threeday celebration that began with the commissioning of a vocational training centre donated to the school. The facility, located within the school premises, was commissioned by the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary of Education District VI (Ikeja, Oshodi-Isolo/Mushin), Mrs. Yusuf Mojisola Christiana, on Friday, October 10, 2025. According to a statement signed by the Secretary of the Anniversary Committee, Mrs. Adediran L. Ibironke, the celebration continues today, Saturday, with a gala night at Resort Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, while it will be rounded off on Sunday with a boat cruise at Ibeshi Resort.

“We will continue to give back to the institution that provided us the back ground that remains rele- vant to our lives till today “Ikeja High School is an institution with immense potential, and we are deter- mined to keep supporting it to sustain the dreams of its founding fathers,” Mr. Obafemi Ladipo said. Alhaja Adediran however, added that the 40th anni- versary celebrations offered members of the set a special opportunity to give back to their alma mater. “We have been doing our little part over the years, and we will continue to support the school in ev- ery possible way,” she said.