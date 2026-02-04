Ikeja Electric To Sue Online Media Over Smear Campaign

Ikeja Electric has announced plans to commence defamation proceedings against the authors and publishers of what it described as a false and malicious online publication targeting the company and its top leadership.

The statement, signed by Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, identified the circulating material as a coordinated disinformation campaign.

The company alleged that the publication, shared widely on WhatsApp and social media, contained fabricated claims intended to defame Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Folake Soetan, and Board Chairman, Dr Kola Adesina, while misleading the public about the utility’s operations, safety, and finances.

Ikeja Electric discredited the source, stating that the attributed “Nigerian Global Business Forum” is an unregistered entity with no legal existence.

It further labelled the named signatories, “Dr Alaba Kalejaiye” and “Musa Ahmed,” as individuals with no verifiable professional credentials.

“The company will not tolerate coordinated disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining public confidence and tarnishing its corporate integrity,” the statement read. It confirmed that legal advisers have been instructed “to carry out a deep forensic investigation and initiate defamation proceedings.”

While reaffirming its commitment to transparency and service improvement, Ikeja Electric warned that it will not tolerate campaigns aimed at undermining public confidence.

The utility urged the public to disregard the publication entirely, emphasising its dedication to reliable power delivery and corporate governance.

Legal action is being initiated against those found responsible.