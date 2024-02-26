Ikeja Electric Partners LAWMA For Sustainable Waste Disposal In Public Schools

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has partnered with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), as well as made donations of waste bins to eighteen (18) selected primary and secondary schools within its area of coverage.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin expressed profound appreciation to Ikeja Electric for the initiative, stating that disposal via the waste bins is a critical component of the waste management cycle.

He expressed the hope that other establishments within the state will adopt this as part of their corporate social responsibility and follow the noble example demonstrated by Ikeja Electric.

The LAWMA boss further explained some of the efforts that were being made by the state government which included the introduction of smart bins, and partnership with the Ministry of Education to incorporate waste management into the school curriculum. This, he said, with time, would help groom the children to become sustainability-minded individuals.

Okotie said that the initiative, which was executed with the total support and commitment of the Board and Management of the company in conjunction with the Employee Volunteer Scheme/Give Back Always team of Ikeja Electric as part of our Personal and Corporate Social Responsibility intervention, was developed to promote sustainable waste disposal practices among the younger generation and future leaders.

Furthermore, he opined that a more sustainable waste management approach prioritizes practices such as waste classification; reuse, recycling, reduction, use of open dumps, and incineration.

Okotie expressed optimism that the initiative will further embed this consciousness in children as they are educated on the proper use of the donated waste bins and the opportunities inherent in the entire waste-to-wealth management cycle.

Some of the beneficiary schools, according to the statement, included: Ayetoro Primary School, Bariga; Ayobo Primary School, Ayobo; Oke-Ira Junior Grammar School, Oke-Ira; Ajao Estate Primary School, Ajao Estate; Ebenezer Primary School 1, Ojokoro, Unity Junior College, Agege, amongst others spread across the company’s six business units namely; Ikeja, Shomolu, Oshodi, Akowonjo, Abule-Egba and Ikorodu.