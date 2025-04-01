‘Ikeja Electric Maintains Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Vandalism’

Share

The management of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards vandalism, energy theft, and safety infractions.

It added that these illegal activities not only disrupted power supply but also led to significant financial losses due to infrastructure replacement and revenue shortfalls.

It also said that it does not condone any unlawful act that undermines its commitment to delivering an efficient and reliable power supply.

Head of Corporate Communications at Ikeja Electric, Kingsley Okotie, in a statement also commended the Lagos State Government, security agencies, local communities, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support in the fight against criminal activities in the power sector.

