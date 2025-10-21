Ikeja Electric, LECAN Empower Young Electricians

I keja Electric Plc (IE), in collaboration with the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN), has empowered over 100 people comprising field technicians and electrical professionals for practical and engaging sessions on safety procedures, alternative power integration, and electrical installation standards.

It said in a statement that this was done through intensive skills acquisition and capacitybuilding programme themed: “Electrical Safety and Best Practices in the Electricity industry,” and added that it was part of its continuous investment in human capital development.

It explained that participants received hands-on exposure to electrical safety protocols, connection hazards, risk management, industry-compliant installation standards and emerging technologies in energy distribution.

Speaking at the event, Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Mr. Kingsley Okotie, highlighted the importance of corporate partnerships in driving community empowerment, beyond the provision of electricity. He said: “Over time we have discovered a lot of gaps in efficiency and knowledge acquisition especially by technicians, who are major stakeholders within our sector.

This fueled our drive to strengthen their capacity in the area of safety, alignment in the integration of renewable energy as well as other industry innovations. We know that electricity is a powerful tool that demands responsibility and precision.

Therefore, this training is reinforcing our zero-harm culture by empowering participants with the right knowledge to execute their work safely and efficiently.” State Chairman of LECAN, Comrade Bada Waheed, commended Ikeja Electric for its continued support of capacity development within the electricity industry.

He said: “This initiative is a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders and professional bodies collaborate for sustainable growth. Our young electricians represent the future of Nigeria’s energy value chain, and programmes like this ensure they are skilled, informed, and safety-conscious.

“We deeply appreciate this gesture from Ikeja Electric and hope to have future collaborations to impact our youth and make them more productive. Noteworthy is the fact that this programme aligns with our goal of nurturing local talents and bridging the gap between learning and practical application.