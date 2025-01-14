Ikeja Electric Laments Vandalism

Share

Ikeja Electric, one of Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution companies, has expressed concerns over the rate of vandalism of its installations across Lagos state in 2024 which, it stated, resulted in service disruptions to some of its esteemed customers.

It, however, restated its commitment to effective and efficient service delivery in 2025.

Head of Corporate Communications at Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie, spoke during a stakeholder engagement according to a recent statement.

He lamented that the rise in vandalism of the company’s assets, especially in Epe community and its environs, was not only alarming but more worrisome as law-abiding citizens and legitimate customers are being deprived access to reliable power supply with its attendant impact on the socio-economic activities of businesses and livelihoods.

Okotie appealed passionately to members of the public, community groups, traditional institutions and security operatives to deliberately assist Ikeja Electric in the fight against vandalism and energy theft by exposing their hideouts within their respective communities as well as intensify efforts in protecting the company’s assets, as the unchecked activities of the vandals will continue to foist unpleasant situations of power outage and disruptions of economic activities within the larger society.

He said: “The need to collaborate and partner with security agencies and other critical stakeholders in stemming this unfortunate tide cannot be overemphasized.

We are losing a lot of resources to these infractions both in replacing the stolen and/ or damaged items and the revenue that would have accrued if the supply wasn’t interrupted.

We encourage use of our independent channels of communications that enables the public to report the activities of these vandals and energy thieves, anywhere without compromising the safety of the whistleblower.”

The IE spokesman referred to an incident at Ikorodu, precisely on Saturday, 14th September 2024, where the company’s Ariel Bundle Cable (ABC) which is an integral part of the newly introduced Intelligence Data Box (IDB) technology solution for pre-paid meters was vandalised.

Share

Please follow and like us: