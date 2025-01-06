Ikeja Electric Laments Vandalism, Charges 2 Alleged Energy Thieves To Court 

Share

Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s electricity distribution company, has raised concerns about the rate of vandalism of its installations across the state which resulted in service disruptions to some of our esteemed customers in 2024, restating commitment to effective and efficient service delivery in the New Year 2025.

The Head of Corporate Communications at Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie, expressed the concern during a stakeholder engagement held recently, highlighting that the rise in vandalism of the company’s assets especially in the Epe community and its environs was not only alarming but more worrisome was the fact that law-abiding citizens and legitimate customers were being deprived access to reliable power supply with its attendant impact on the socio-economic activities of businesses and livelihoods.

The IE spokesman referred to an incident at Ikorodu, precisely on Saturday, 14th September 2024, where the company’s Ariel Bundle Cable (ABC) which is an integral part of the newly introduced Intelligence Data Box (IDB) technology solution for pre-paid meters was vandalized.

He noted that the cable was cut and the insulation of the ABC got damaged, while a new service wire was illegally connected to steal electricity into an apartment in Jubilee Estate, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“Following a thorough investigation, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested and later arraigned Akintola Monsurat Olayinka & Obigbo Moses (the Defendants) at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on 11th December 2024 and were charged on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit an offence by unlawfully tampering with, damaging and meddling with an Ariel Bundle Cable, property of Ikeja Electric Plc by cutting it in order to steal energy and unlawfully tampering, damaging and meddling with Ariel Bundle Cable contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1 (10) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004, and the case was adjourned to the 28th of January 2025 for trial.”

Okotie appealed to members of the public, community groups, traditional institutions and security operatives to assist Ikeja Electric in the fight against vandalism and energy theft by exposing their hideouts within their respective communities as well as intensifying efforts in protecting the company’s assets, as the unchecked activities of the vandals will continue to foist unpleasant situations of power outage and disruptions of economic activities within the larger society.

“The need to collaborate and partner with security agencies and other critical stakeholders in stemming this unfortunate tide cannot be overemphasized.

“We are losing a lot of resources to these infractions both in replacing the stolen and/or damaged items and the revenue that would have accrued if the supply wasn’t interrupted.

“We encourage the use of our independent channels of communications that enable the public to report the activities of these vandals and energy thieves, anywhere without compromising the safety of the whistleblower,” he said.

He urged customers to take advantage of the whistleblowing platform to report energy theft or vandalism using/ the toll-free Hotlines: 0800-TIP-OFFS (0800 847 6337); www.ikejaelectric.com/whistleblowing; or expressyourself@ikejaelectric.com

Share

Please follow and like us: