Ikeja Electric Discards Unistar, Obsolete Card Meters

The Ikeja Electric has said that Unistar card meter and any other old/obsolete card meter may no longer be supported by its technology.

In a public notice signed by management, it however, said the good news is that all eligible Band A customers affected would get a complimentary meter replacement under the ongoing Federal Government/NERC Meter Acqu-sition Fund (MAF) scheme, which ensures continued access to electricity without estimated billing.

It encouraged its customers to take advantage of the opportunity, adding that meters not installed within 20 days from the date of the notice may no longer be available.

It advised customers to complete their SmartKYV registration within 48 hours to avoid their connections being moved to direct supply due to incompatibility.

It notified its customers that prepaid meters under the MAF scheme were completely free for eligible Band A customers.

It stated that they were not required to make any cash payment or offer any form of bribe to receive their meters. It advised that if any installer or staff requests for a bribe or payment for the meter, the customer should report immediately.

