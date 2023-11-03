Ikeja Electric Deploys 830,292 Meters To Customers – CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric, Mrs Folake Soetan has said that the distribution company has successfully deployed 830,292 meters to its customers, giving them control over their energy consumption and fostering a sense of empowerment.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie, the CEO also stated that IE has made laudable achievements during its 10th year of operation.

Soetan said, “Topping the list was the global certifications. In 2019, we became the first distribution company to attain all three categories of certifications: ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System), and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System).

“This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of each of you that contributes to our commitment to excellence.”

“This year, we celebrated a remarkable reduction in our Aggregate Technical Commercial & collection losses; from 44% in 2015 to an impressive rate marginally below 20%, through our collective efforts in operational efficiency and sustainable energy practices.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication that each member of our team brings each day.”

“Time and again, we have undoubtedly demonstrated that our strength lies not only in our technical expertise but in the hearts and minds of the incredible individuals that make up Ikeja Electric Plc’s dedicated Employee Volunteer Scheme, who passionately commit to and participate in giving back to our host communities and families.”

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, IE, Dr. Kola Adesina in his address at a hybrid session as part of activities marking Ikeja Electric’s 10th anniversary, commended the staff for the dedication and agility they demonstrated over the years, which, he said had set the Disco apart as the trailblazer in the Nigerian energy sector.

He said: ‘As we reflect on our journey, let us take a moment to appreciate the transformative period from 2013 when we strategically took over and rebranded from IKEDC to IE in 2015.

“These steps were not just a change of name but symbols of our commitment to progress, innovation, and, most importantly, to you—our invaluable team.

“We made history by being the first to launch a Bilateral Project, in 2019, thus showcasing our collaborative spirit and devotion to achieving excellence through teamwork. Followed by the introduction of a 24-hour dedicated service for bilateral operations, emphasizing our commitment to providing seamless service and setting new standards in the industry.”

“Our passion for exceptional service delivery is evident in our initiative to adopt automated payment channels, by making transactions seamless and more efficient for our valued customers. We are not just providing a service but rather creating experiences that resonate with our customers.”

A director of the Post Transaction Management Department in the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and a board member of IE Mr. Toibudeen Oduniyi, congratulated the staff while expressing his optimism at IE’s innovative spirit and encouraged the staff to remain committed to delivering exceptional service to its teeming customers

He said: “I am assured that individually and collectively, you will keep attaining new levels, retaining your position as an industry leader.”