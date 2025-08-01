Ikeja Electric Commission Kwaru 15 MVA Injection Substation

Ikeja Electric Plc, Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, on Friday commissioned the new, cutting-edge Kwaru 15MVA Injection Substation in Abaranje, Ikotun area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

This significant infrastructure is set to drastically improve power supply quality and reliability for thousands of residents and businesses within the rapidly developing Ikotun corridor.

These were contained in a statement by Kingsley Okotie Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie on Friday.

The commissioning ceremony, held at the substation site, was attended by high-ranking government officials, industry regulators, community leaders, and key stakeholders, underscoring the collective commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s power sector.

The new injection substation, equipped with advanced technology, is designed to improve electricity reliability for approximately 50,000 residents and businesses, serve as an economic development catalyst for local enterprises, enhance distribution network resilience by adding 15 MVA capacity, support ongoing urban development initiatives, demonstrate enhanced technical capabilities within the local electrical industry, reduce transmission losses, and boost load management capabilities, ensuring a more stable and efficient energy utilization.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, lauded Ikeja Electric’s commitment to infrastructure development.

“This commissioning is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the current administration to transforming Nigeria’s power sector. Our goal is to ensure stable and affordable electricity for every Nigerian, and projects like this injection substation are critical steps towards achieving that vision. We commend Ikeja Electric and its partners for their significant investment and contribution to grid expansion and reliability.”

Mr. Kola Adesina, Chairman of Ikeja Electric and Sahara Group, reiterated the group’s long-term commitment to Nigeria’s energy future.

“At Sahara Group, we believe that energy is the bedrock of economic prosperity and societal development. Our investment in this state-of-the-art substation underscores our strategic vision to power lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence.

This project is a clear demonstration of private sector collaboration driving sustainable energy solutions and fostering economic growth across the nation.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric, Mrs. Folake Soetan, expressed immense satisfaction with the project’s completion.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for our customers in Ikotun and its environs. This new injection substation is not just a structure; it represents our relentless pursuit of service excellence and our promise to provide a reliable power supply. We are committed to leveraging technology and strategic investments to enhance our network, reduce downtime, and ultimately, improve the quality of life and business operations for our esteemed customers,” she said.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources, ably represented by the GM/CEO for the Lagos State Electricity Board, Engr. K. A. T. Balogun emphasised the state’s commitment to energy development, independent power projects and public lighting.

He said: “We are committed to providing universal and reliable access to our citizens through rural electrification, which ensures access to electricity for every Lagosian. This new substation aligns perfectly with our objective, and we urge Ikeja Electric to maintain the highest standards of operation and customer engagement.”

Chief Executive Officer of Bolamark, Mr. Bola Azee, the lead contractor for the project, highlighted the local expertise deployed.

He said: “We are proud to have partnered with Ikeja Electric on this transformative project. This substation was built with predominantly Nigerian expertise and resources, showcasing our local capacity in delivering world-class power infrastructure. It is a win for local content development and a testament to the dedication of our engineers and technical teams.”

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting community, the Onikotun of Ikotun, Oba Azeez Gbadabiu Asiwaju, conveyed profound gratitude.

“For too long, our community has faced challenges with the electricity supply. This new substation is an answer to our prayers. We are already witnessing improved power, and we believe this will boost local businesses, enhance security, and bring greater comfort to our homes. We thank Ikeja Electric for listening to our needs and delivering on their promise. Our communal pledge is to protect the asset from vandals and unauthorised tampering.”

The Kwaru Injection Substation project is a significant milestone in Ikeja Electric’s ongoing efforts to modernise its network and deliver enhanced service to its over one million customers. It demonstrates the feasibility of accelerated infrastructure development through proper planning, stakeholder engagement, and technical expertise.

The substation design incorporates provisions for future growth, including additional feeder bay capacity, transformer upgrade capability to higher MVA ratings, smart grid technology integration readiness, and space allocation for enhanced control systems.

This commissioning establishes a foundation for continued economic development in the Ikotun area and serves as a model for similar infrastructure projects planned across Lagos State, providing valuable templates for future power sector investments.

The Spokesperson for Ikeja Electric, Mr. Kingsley Okotie, further encouraged customers to report any power-related issues promptly through Ikeja Electric’s official channels and to refrain from tampering with electricity infrastructure, adding that their cooperation is vital in ensuring a sustained and improved power supply.