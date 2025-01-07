Ikeja Electric Charges 2 Alleged Energy Thieves To Court, Laments Vandalism Of Assets

Share

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has said that the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested and arraigned two suspected energy thieves in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Head of Corporate Communications at Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie, who expressed concern over rise in energy theft during a stakeholder’s engagement recently, highlighted the rise in vandalism of the company’s assets especially in Epe community and its environs.

The IE spokesman referred to an incidence at Ikorodu, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, where the company’s Ariel Bundle Cable (ABC) which is an integral part of the newly introduced Intelligence Data Box (IDB) technology solution for pre-paid meters was vandalised.

He noted that the cable was cut and the insulation of the ABC got damaged, while a new service wire was illegally connected to steal electricity into an apartment in Jubilee Estate, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said the NSCDC apprehended Akintola Monsurat Olayinka and Obigbo Moses and for the their alleged involvement in the crime and at charged them at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on December 11, 2024 on two-counts of conspiracy to commit an offence by unlawfully tampering with, damaging and meddling with an Ariel Bundle Cable, property of Ikeja Electric Plc by cutting it in order to steal energy and unlawfully tampering, damaging and meddling with Ariel Bundle Cable contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1 (10) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004, and the case was adjourned to the 28th of January 2025 for trial.”

