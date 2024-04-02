Ikeja Electric CEO Bags Outstanding Woman In Energy Award

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company Plc, (IKEDC), Mrs Folake Soetan, has been awarded the Outstanding Woman in Energy (Power Sector) by the Women in Maritime & Energy Awards (WIME).

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie, the awareness is in celebration of her exemplary leadership, and advocacy for diversity, equity and inclusion of all resources, particularly the female gender in the sector.

WIME was founded as a pioneer platform to support Africa’s gender advancement initiatives, in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality), through a yearly nationwide nomination, recognizing the sterling achievements of notable women in the maritime and energy sectors.

While receiving the award, Mrs Soetan commended the organisers for the recognition and dedicated the achievement to the staff of Ikeja Electric,

“Thank you so much, WIME; I am here today because of the creativity and doggedness of my team. Over the years, we have evolved and emerged the trailblazer in the dynamic energy value chain”. She said.

Speaking on behalf of the WIME Advisory & Steering Board, Mrs Chizoba C. Anyika, according to the statement, said the awards aim to demonstrate how a mutually supportive environment can help enable great business outcomes across all parts of the maritime and energy business.

Anyika said: “As more women are emerging achievers at higher levels in these sectors than ever before, it is imperative to celebrate and tell the stories of the advancement and successes recorded as well as the greater value and development women are bringing by providing their expertise, experience, knowledge, education and talent to enhance business results.”