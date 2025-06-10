Ikeja Electric Announces Conviction Of Three Vandals

Share

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company Plc on Tuesday announced the conviction of three individuals by magistrate courts in Lagos for vandalising and stealing electricity distribution equipment.

This was disclosed in a statement by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kingsley Okotie, who reiterated Ikeja Electric’s zero-tolerance stance on vandalism and other infractions that could hinder efficient service delivery.

According to Okotie, the convictions underscore the company’s resolve to protect its infrastructure and maintain reliable electricity distribution within its network.

“We are pleased to announce that three persons were recently convicted by magistrate courts in Lagos for vandalising and stealing electricity distribution equipment within the Ikeja Electric network,” he stated.

He said the Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu, on May 5, 2025, convicted and sentenced Adegbite Jamiu to six months’ imprisonment for vandalising a transformer serving the Igboye community. Jamiu, who was charged with conspiracy, unlawful damage, and stealing, pleaded guilty.

The sentence will run concurrently from the date of his arrest, which was made possible by the vigilance of a community member who handed him over to the police.

Similarly, on May 7, 2025, the Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Ikeja, convicted and sentenced Jeremiah Chukwuemeka and Joshua Udeh to one year in prison each for vandalising and stealing electricity cables from a transformer on Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA.

The duo, arrested on August 15, 2024, faced charges of conspiracy, stealing, willful damage to electricity cables, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. Both pleaded guilty and were convicted accordingly.

Reacting to the court rulings, Mr. Babatunde Osadare, Chief Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Officer at Ikeja Electric, commended the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, expressing hope that the convictions would serve as a deterrent to others.

“These convictions reinforce our commitment to protecting our infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity distribution to our customers,” Osadare said.

“We appreciate the efforts of the judiciary and law enforcement, and we urge community members to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and avoid taking the law into their own hands.”

Okotie also affirmed that Ikeja Electric will continue working with security agencies and host communities to curb vandalism and safeguard critical assets essential for power supply and economic growth.

