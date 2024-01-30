Ikeja Electric advises customers against illegal dealings

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has advised its customers not to get involved in illegalities, especially on activities under power lines. The Head of Corporate Communications, IE, Mr Kingsley Okotie, gave this advice in a statement after the company’s first virtual stakeholder/customers engagement session for the year 2024. The IE spokesman advised customers not to partake in any form of bribery, nor condone extortion or payment of money to staff to influence or fast track service requests. He advised them to formally lodge their complaints through the appropriate channels and obtain a Service Request Number (SRN) to enable tracking of such complaints until it is finally resolved.

The disco’s spokesperson urged all customers to take advantage of IE’s whistleblowing platform to ensure a transparent and accountable system, by reporting all cases of extortion, hostility, and unprofessional conduct through the toll-free lines 08000TIPOFFS, 08008476337, or send an email to expressyourself@ikejaelectric.com. He also appealed to customers to make use of the appropriate channels to report activities that border on staff excess rather than resorting to battery and assault. He added that customers could also call IE’s customer care to lodge complaints for prompt resolution. He assured that all information would be treated with utmost confidentiality and anonymity. According to him, some customers are still engaging in energy theft through meter by-pass, illegal connections and reconnections, saying that anyone caught involved in such criminal act will be prosecuted.