Ikeja Council Of Chiefs Demand Indigene As Next LG Chairman

In a decisive move ahead of the upcoming 2025 Local Government election in Lagos State, the Ikeja Traditional Council has formally called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja to nominate an indigene of the community as the next chairmanship candidate.

The call was made during a crucial meeting held at the Olu of Ikeja’s Palace on Friday, April 4, 2025.

The gathering, presided over by the Adele Oba (Regent) of Ikeja, Prince Barrister Isiaq Apena, witnessed the presence of prominent traditional chiefs and community leaders from across the local government.

The chiefs, in a unanimous decision, pledged their full support to any qualified son of the soil who is chosen to continue the developmental strides of the incumbent Chairman, Hon. Alabi Mojeed Balogun, whose tenure will soon come to an end.

Speaking during the meeting, Prince Apena and other senior chiefs made a passionate appeal to President Bola Tinubu—himself an indigene of Ikeja—to back their demand.

“We believe the time has come for our people to take the lead again. Ikeja has been peaceful, resilient, and supportive of every democratic process—even during the EndSARS protests when other areas witnessed unrest,” Apena said.

