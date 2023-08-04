Ikeja Cantonment Market: ARCON Disowns Architect Over Alleged Forgery

…As firm petitions police, seek prosecution

A project development firm, Woobs Resources Ltd has petitioned the Nigerian Police over the alleged forgery of its records and architectural drawings of the Army Arena Market project to obtain an architectural practising license and obtaining money by false pretence by one James Onyemenam, owner of a purported architectural firm, Bridgeways Global Projects Ltd.

This is just as the ARCON has confirmed that James Onyemenam is not registered with the professional body.

In a petition dated April 28, 2023, addressed to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (made available to New Telegraph), counsel to Woobs Resources Ltd, Victor Ukutt Esq, disclosed that in 2005, his client approached the Nigerian Army to rebuild its Mammy Market at Ikeja Military Cantonment into an ultra-modern shopping complex under a Private Partnership Participation (PPP) arrangement.

Ukutt informed the DIG that the architectural designs, construction and supervision of the Arena Market started in 2006 by Mr James Onyemenam and Bridgeways Global Projects Ltd, and the project was completed and commissioned in 2009 by the Nigerian Army.

However, the alleged fake architect claimed that he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) at the age of 26 and later at 46 got his exemption certificate from the NYSC.

But when Woobs Resources noticed “Certain fraudulent and unprofessional conduct, which was unbecoming of a licensed architect”, it wrote a letter to the Architect Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to affirm the status of Mr James Onyemenam as a licensed architect in a letter dated 30th November 2011.

In the said letter, Woobs had demanded the verification and confirmation of Mr James Onyemenam as a licensed architect pursuant to the Architect Registration Act, LFN 2004, and verification/confirmation of Bridgeways Global Projects Limited as a registered/licensed firm of the architect.

However, in a reply letter dated December 5, 2011, signed by one Arc. Sale M. Yunusa, the ARCON stated that “Mr. James Uchechukwu Onyemenam is not registered and licensed to practice architecture in Nigeria; Bridgeways Global Projects Limited is also not a registered architectural firm with the Council”.

This shocking revelation and others led to the dismissal of Mr James Onyemenam from the services of Woobs Resources Ltd in 2011.

Mr Victor Ukutt explained that Woobs Resources was shocked when the ARCON in a subsequent development wrote to the company concerning the official drawings of the Arena Market requesting for authentication of the documents.

According to ARCON, Mr James Uchechukwu Onyemenam had tendered the architectural drawings of the Army Arena Market Project and used the same to apply for a license to be licensed as an architect.

Onyemenam had claimed that the Arena Market project started in 2014 and was completed in 2016 and was carried out by Messer Ben-Eboh of Ben-Eboh & Associates of 12/14 Broad Street, Lagos state where he worked under them for the said Arena Market Project.

In a recent investigation, Mr George Chukwu, Commissioner of Police (SEB), Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, on May 30, 2023, wrote a letter to ARCON titled “RE: Investigation Activities; RE: Mr James Onyemenam; RE: License No. GO519”.

On June 9, ARCON replied to the letter from the police marked “Ref. No.3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/SEB/T.6/Vol.15/542, and categorically held that Mr James Onyemenam’s architectural licence was fake.

“Mr James Uchechukwu Onyemenam is not registered and licensed to practice architecture in Nigeria in consonance with the Architects (Registration, Etc) Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“The Council did not issue any licence to practice in Nigeria to Mr James Uchechukwu Onyemenam and the licence No. G0519 is not known to the Council in any of its categories of registration.

“The person under reference was not issued/granted a license to practice in Nigeria,” ARCON told the police”