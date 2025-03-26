IKEDC Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance Policy On Vandalism, Energy Theft, Safety Infractions

Share

The management of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards vandalism, energy theft, and safety infractions, emphasizing that these illegal activities disrupt power supply and cause significant financial losses due to infrastructure damage and revenue shortfalls.

The company also affirmed its commitment to delivering an efficient and reliable power supply, stating that it does not condone any unlawful acts that undermine its operations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, commended the Lagos State Government, security agencies, local communities, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders for their continued support in combating criminal activities in the power sector.

The statement, titled “Ikeja Electric Clarifies Misinformation on Social Media Regarding Alleged Cable Vandalism,” reiterated the company’s firm stance against vandalism, energy theft, and safety violations.

Okotie urged members of the public to utilize the company’s whistleblowing platforms to confidentially report cases of energy theft and vandalism, stressing that public participation is crucial in addressing the menace.

