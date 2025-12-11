IKEDC Pledges Continued Power Supply Despite FCCPC Sealing

The Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) has assured customers that electricity supply will continue despite the sealing of its corporate headquarters in Alausa, Lagos, by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, told New Telegraph on Thursday that IKEDC is engaging the Commission for an amicable resolution. The issue arose from a customer’s request for multiple meters on a property originally operating with a single maximum demand (MD) meter.

FCCPC stated that the sealing was in line with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, citing violations of consumer rights. Its Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Bola Adeyinka, described the action as a proportionate enforcement measure following repeated engagement and opportunities for voluntary compliance.

IKEDC CEO, Folake Soetan, in a letter to FCCPC, explained that site inspection revealed the property remains a single consolidated facility, making it technically infeasible and unsafe to provide the requested 20 non-maximum demand (NMD) meters without proper reconfiguration. She added that the building retains the same transformer and MD service connection, with no internal sub-networking for multiple meters.

Soetan emphasized that IKEDC is ready to guide the customer on procuring the 20 meters at their cost and will continue discussions to ensure safe implementation. She insisted that the company’s actions reflect good faith compliance with technical and safety regulations, not a refusal to cooperate.

IKEDC invited FCCPC for a joint inspection to verify the facts and reaffirmed its commitment to full compliance with the Forum’s decision while maintaining uninterrupted power to its customers.