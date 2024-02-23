Ikechukwu Speaks On Wy He Ended His Marriage

Renowned Nigerian rapper and Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku has confirmed the dissolution of his marriage.

Speaking in a recent interview with Media Personality, Daddy Freeze, Ikechukwu cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of his marriage.

According to the former Mohits Records rapper, he tried to save their marriage but could no longer tolerate his wife’s excesses.

He said, “My wife and I are no longer together. We separated due to irreconcilable differences. It wasn’t over infidelity.

“There was too much gaslighting, too much looking for faults, and too much listening to outsiders.

“I tried to save our marriage but I got to a point where I couldn’t tolerate my ex-wife’s excesses anymore and I showed her my other side and we couldn’t bear it.”

New Telegraph recalls that the rapper tied the knot with his fiancée, Ella, in May 2021.