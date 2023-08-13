Ike To Mercy: Ilebaye Is Being Strategic By Playing Victim Card

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ike has claimed that fellow housemate, Ilebaye is pulling fans by playing victim, adding that she won’t get evicted anytime soon.

Ike Onyema who’s currently the Head of House (HoH) make this remark while making an assessment of each of the housemates who are up for eviction in order to determine who might be leaving during the live eviction show.

Speaking with Mercy Eke, Ike stated that he sees Doyin as the next housemate to be evicted from the show and possibly Whitemoney too, but he doesn’t see Ilebaye getting evicted.

Mercy Eke cut in by pointing out that Whitemoney has more fans than Ilebaye.

He, however, explained to Mercy that Ilebaye tries to play the victim in the show and for that, she’d be loved outside by fans who’d feel protective towards her.

Speaking further, he recalled how she once reported him to Biggie, saying that he bullies her and Big Brother asked him about it during his diary session.

See their conversation below:

Ike said: “I see Doyin going tomorrow. I’m scared Whitemoney might go too”

Mercy asked: “WM? How? He has the fans”

Ike rejoined: “Let’s see nau. He’s not active. Ilebaye is not going”

Mercy enquired: “How? So you think she’s stronger than Whitemoney?”

Ike explained: “She’s a ‘victim’. Dey go love her die outside. She don report me that I’m bullying her o. Biggie come ask me why I’m bullying her”

Watch the video below …

Ike: I see Doyin going tomorrow. I’m scared Whitemoney might go too Mercy: WM? How? He has the fans I: Let’s see nau. He’s not active. Ilebaye is not going M: How? So you think she’s stronger than Whitemoney? I: She’s a ‘victim’. Dey go love her die outside. She don report me… pic.twitter.com/NBwWH11g9i — #BBNaijaAllStars (@TheSabiRadio) August 13, 2023