Ika Agog As Okowa Arrives Home

I t was encomium galore at Owa kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state yesterday during the homecoming reception in honour of the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Thousands of artisans, members of the Tricycles and Motorcycles Riders Association, market women, interest, political and church groups abandoned businesses to receive the former governor.

Okowa, flanked by his wife, Dame Edith; his Deputy, Barr Kingsley Otuaro; the incumbent Governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori; former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan; the deputy to former Governor James Ibori, Chief Benjamin Elue; the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu; Sen James Manager, was adjudged to have exceedingly excelled in the mandate that produced him as governor for eight years.

Importantly, Okowa was recognised for his bold service delivery in infrastructural, economic and educational transformation with his SMART agenda and ‘Stronger Delta’ pursuit. Oborevwori, who said Okowa’s eight years have been wonderful, lamented that most of his achievements were not celebrated.

He said, “three days after I took over and I was receiving briefs, I discovered that most of Okowa’s giant strides were not showcased. With the experience I have gathered from his street-wisdom, I will lead you well.”

The Governor granted the request by the host local government chairman, Mr Ebonka, who doubles as the chairman of ALGON in the state, to rename the old Lagos-Asaba road within Agbor town, which was reconstructed by the out gone Governor, after him.