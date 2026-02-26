IK Osakioduwa Revelas Why He Doesn’t Work With Alcohol Brands

Popular Nigerian TV personality and MC, IK Osakioduwa, has recounted how he declined lucrative endorsement offers with tobacco and alcohol businesses because of his personal values and faith.

Speaking in a recent interview on WithChude, IK Osakioduwa claimed that his portrayal as a family-friendly brand is influenced by his relationship with God.

“How I choose to portray myself in the public space as a family-friendly brand, all of that comes from my relationship with God.

“When you come closer to how we do business, you will find that we are never going to take money over principle”, he said.

IK further disclosed that this stance has cost him significant financial opportunities, as these brands often offer high-paying deals.

He stated that they’ve lost a lot of money, but they never take money over principle.

“They are companies that we don’t work for. For instance, we won’t work for a tobacco brand. You won’t see us hosting alcohol brands or tobacco brands.

“Those choices are deliberate, I mean, we have lost a lot of money to it. That is where the money is. They make the most money, and I am not judging anybody who does.

“It’s not a sin to work with them, after all, Jesus turned water into wine. But I believe it’s a position God wanted me to take early in my career.

“In fact, the first big job that was going to pay me multiple millions was an alcohol deal.

According to him, God directed him early in his career to take a stand on this issue, and he has stuck to it despite tempting offers.

“I have learned to see money come and go and not do things just for money. That’s why I think my life has been on a straight path all this time.”