Ik Osakioduwa: A Stylish Prince Charming

I t is hard to come across an event compere or Master of Ceremony, MC, who does not know his onion in fashion. And there is no listing of men who are good looking and fashionable in the Nigerian entertainment circle without placing popular Television host, IK Osakioduwa, in one of the top 10. Osakioduwa has come a long way in his career as an On Air Personality with Rythm FM.

From radio host, he transitioned into voice over, then his golden voice started attracting the big players in the entertainment circle which landed him as the host of Big Brother Africa in South Africa. Now, IK Osakioduwa is one of the A-list event and television host in Nigeria and Africa. The robust portfolio also upped his fashion game.

Added to his charming and pleasant personality, IK always looks like a Prince charming in tuxedo suits. His good looks and tall frame carries the prestigious English three piece suit well. He doesn’t look less charming in casuals and native but suits have come to be his best piece. This part time comedian has a classy way of connecting with his audience.

The good looks topped with his ‘smooth talk’ on the microphone with his award winning smile are the qualities many of his female fans find irresistible. A few who has eye for good looking men have described Osakioduwa as a tall glass of champagne. Ik may not be the adventurous when it comes to fashion like trying new tattoos or wearing earrings, but his personal style is calm, calculated, comfortable and gentlemanly.

He looks the part of a man who can go from a television to a boardroom meeting and still stay stylish. Fashion is synonyms to Osakioduwa and this is why Glam dude is honoured to present him as one who has kept the fashion flag flying.