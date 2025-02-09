Ik Ogbonna, Yomi Makun inspire ‘Love Date Look”

Share

There are a few fashion tips that can be picked from the charming look of one of Nigeria’s finest actors, Ik Ogbonna and his Bossom friend and fashion designer, Yomi Makun.

Since it’s Valentine’s Day in a few days, these dapper looks in tuxedo, red and black mix and match can inspire the men who are looking for the best outfit to step out in.

Yomi Makun wore the red three piece suit as a groom’s man to a wedding in 2019 which can still turn heads in 2025, while Ik Ogbonna looked savvy in the best blend of red jacket and black pants that can walk any red carpet confidently.

Either of the two can make great choice for that ‘Love Date’. If red is not a colour for your masculine nature, black tuxedo with a red pocket square can still stand out.

