IK Ogbonna Reveals New Currency Desperate People Spend For Fame

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has revealed the new currency many are using to buy fame,

According to him, clout is the new currency many people are desperately spending to buy fame.

The movie star made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, May 8, 2025, listing the different routes people take for attention, from tearing down others to chasing empty hype.

Speaking further, IK noted that quick fame and momentary hype with no foundation crumbles fsst, stressing that fame built on truth, talent, and consistency is a legacy.

He wrote, “In today’s world, clout is the new currency, and many people are desperate to spend. Some use money to buy attention, others tear down already established names, and many just become loud for the sake of being noticed.

“But the truth is, not all fake is created equal. Forced fame might get you quick recognition and momentary hype, but it rarely lasts.

There’s no solid foundation, just mine.

“The pressure to stay relevant becomes overwhelming, and the same internet that crowned you today can cancel you tomorrow. In the end, it’s not the game you gathered that matters; it’s how you gathered it. Fame without purpose fades. But fame built on truth, talent and consistency, that’s legacy”.

