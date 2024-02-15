Iju-Ishaga Gas Explosion: Over 15 Shop Owners Count Losses

…I Lost Over N50M in My Electrical Materials Shops, –Says Trader

At least 15 shop owners are counting the losses at To- yin Bus Stop, Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State, following a gas explosion that rocked the locality on Tuesday night and burnt down their businesses. It was learnt that over 15 shops were razed down by the explosion that raged on for hours before the arrival of firefighters and other responders. Witnesses at the scene said that a truck loaded with gas had come to offload its content at a cooking gas store and one of the cylinders exploded in the process, causing the fire. The inferno was said to have spread from the cooking gas store at Toyin bus stop, Iju- Ishaga , to other shops on the line.

As at the time of filing this report, emergency responders where still trying to put out the fire in one of the shops, while also trying to control human and vehicular traffic in the area. One of the victims, who simply gave her name as Madam Elizabeth who runs a body cream shop told our Correspondent that she lost over N13 million worth of cream, “I mix cream and sell for people. The least cream that I sell is N5,000. I have a cream of N25,000, I have a one of M50,000. The worst is that I just stalked my shop. I lost over N13 million. I had closed from the shop, locked up my shop and I was hoping for to- day (Valentine’s day),to hook up with my customers who said they would come early. “My brother, see what has befallen me and my other colleagues? This is just the beginning of the year.

It is too early to start a year with such a tragedy like this.” Another shop owner, Mr Daniel Eze, who claimed he lost close to N50 million, said he sells electrical materials, “I am finished. Who will bail me out? When I heard that fire was burning our shops, I didn’t envisage that it would touch mine, because my shop is in the other side of the road. I just rushed down to sympathise with my colleagues, but when I arrived the scene, I saw that the fire had spread to my side and burnt down everything in it. “My shop was completely razed down. I could not remove a pin from my shop. I am calling on the Government to come to our rescue because, some of us will go back home or become beggars on the street.” Mr Samuel Afolabi, a resident thanked the management of Kerosone Filling Station who did their best to douse the fire before firefighters and other responders arrived, “We thought that the fire started from the filling station.

The management unleashed their staff and fire extinguishers on the fire. If not for them, the fire would have caused more damages. If not for the filling a station, the fire would have engulfed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which stands between the shops and the filling station.” Mr. Michael Ndubuisi, told our Correspondent that, “we thought it was war. I live opposite the gas shop where the fire started, but I was already in my room preparing to go to bed when I started hearing the sound of explosives. The sound of the explosion was much, I ran out of my house and I was running when I saw other people running too. The road was full of confusion. It was after a while that I was able to figure out what was really happened, it was not battle or bomb explosion, but gas explosion.”

The South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, however, urged people around Iju Ishaga to calm down and avoid panic, as the Fire Service has brought the situation under control completely. “It was reported that a store with cooking gas cylinder exploded. It occurred after the restoration of electricity to the area. Fire Service have brought the situation under control completely,” he said.