Ijoba Lande’s Wife Breaks Silence On Alleged Affair With Baba Tee

The estranged wife of comedian, Ganiu Morufu, better known as Ijoba Lande, Darasimi, has broken her silence on the infidelity claims levied against her by her ex-husband.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that her estranged husband, Ijoba Lande, in a viral interview, had claimed that his wife left him after he discovered her alleged infidelity, saying at least 21 men in the entertainment industry were involved with her.

Among those he called out was Baba Tee, whom he mentioned in an Instagram post and the viral interview.

However, Darasimi, in response to the allegation, denied cheating on her husband, adding that infidelity was not the reason their marriage ended.

Dara who made this known during an interview with socialite Esabod and other TikTokers on Sunday, said she only sat on Baba Tee’s leg during a “Truth and Dare” game initiated by her friend, Marygold.

She said, “The first time I met Baba Tee was in July last year when Marygold told me we should go to his house because she wanted to invite him to the launching of her movie. When we got there, Baba Tee didn’t know I was Lande’s wife. we greeted, and Marygold said she wanted to drink alcohol.

“There was no alcohol in the house, so Marygold and Baba Tee’s driver went to buy it while I sat down in the living room. Baba Tee and I didn’t talk till they returned. When Marygold entered the house, she said we should start a ‘Truth or Dare’ game.

“I didn’t want to, but she encouraged me, so I told Baba Tee that I was Lande’s wife, and we started the game. As the game was going on, Marygold stripped herself naked and gave Baba Tee a BJ.

“By then, I had already drunk 10 shots of alcohol while Marygold and Baba Tee were smoking ‘Igbo’ (marijuana). Marygold then dared Baba Tee to give me a doggy style, so Baba Tee went to get a condom.

“When he returned, I told him I would not allow doggy, but I would sit on him. We then told Marygold to turn to the wall so she wouldn’t watch us. I only sat on his lap; we didn’t do anything.”

She stressed that Lande knew she didn’t sleep around while challenging the comedian to present evidence that she cheated on him when they were married.

Darasinmi added, “I will not say why we broke up for now due to some personal reasons, but it wasn’t about infidelity.”

