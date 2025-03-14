Ijoba Lande To Baba Tee: I’ve Forgiven You For Sleeping With My Wife

Share

Nigerian omedian, Ijoba Lande, says he has forgiven the comic actor Baba Tee for “having a sexual encounter” with Darasimi, his estranged wife.

The controversy started on March, 3 after Lande claimed that Dara had left him after discovering her infidelity with at least 21 men in the entertainment industry, including Baba Tee.

Baba Tee admitted to having a brief sexual encounter with Dara during a game of ‘Truth or Dare’, but she denied the claim, arguing that she only sat on his lap.

Dara also alleged that the breakup with her husband had nothing to do with infidelity. In a video shared on Wednesday, Lande said he has “wholeheartedly forgiven” Baba Tee’s actions, emphasising that “nobody is above mistakes”.

The online comedian also appreciated people who showed concern and support during the controversy. “Thank you so much everyone for your concern and support.

I want to use this opportunity to say that I have forgiven you, Baba Tee,” he said. “I swear to almighty Allah, from the bottom of my heart I have forgotten and forgiven you. God bless you, my brother.” In accompanying caption, he wrote: “Nobody is above mistakes and we are not God”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

