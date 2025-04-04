Share

Controversial Nollywood actor and comedian, Ijoba Lande, has opened up about his experience working with prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele on a movie set.

This is coming after his infidelity claims involving his wife and Nollywood actors, which he opened up about in a recent interview.

Taking to his social media page recently, Ijoba Lande revealed that the movie set with Funke Akindele was located at the Amen Hostel, saying he drove a Lexus 350 at the time.

He said: “There was a time Funke Akindele called me for a movie production at Amen Estate, and we spent one month”.

According to him, he was paid 90,000 naira and offered advice to upcoming actors and actresses, cautioning them never to regard any producer as God, having learned from his own experiences.

“I will advise the upcoming actors never to see any top actor as god. I have learnt my lessons”. Furthermore, he emphasized that before going on any film set, he would disclose his fees, citing his past experience. See the post below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by LagosLately (@lagoslately_)

