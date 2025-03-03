Ijoba Lande Reveals Ex-Wife’s Escapades

Share

Nigerian skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, better known as Ijoba Lande, has revealed some sexual escapades in which his ex-wife involved herself with other actors in the industry.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ijoba Lande revealed that his ex-wife, a mother of two children before he married her, was cheating on him with other men, including 21 other actors in the movie industry.

The skit maker disclosed that his wife’s character changed towards him after his YouTube and Facebook pages were demonetized, which caused him to lose about N6 million. He said, “On the day of our child’s naming ceremony, my wife invited her man-friend and he was tapping her backside while dancing with her. In the movie industry alone, without exaggerating, 21 actors have slept with my wife. “If I start to mention their names, they will kill me because powerful men in the industry are among.

“This is a woman I trusted so much, who I could vouch for in heaven and on earth. A dog is more decent than her. She sleeps with any man, regardless of class or status. Some of the men she sleeps with also threaten me day and night. “This is part of the reason why l am speaking up because I don’t want to die. I don’t want people to be shouting JUSTICE FOR Lande! ” after they have killed me. For over two years, I never had happiness and peace of mind because of her. “Women are wicked and cunning. For over four years that we were married, I never knew she smoked weed and Banku. I have naked pictures of my wife and a man in bed. She did all these despite the fact that I was taking good care of her and satisfying her in bed.”

