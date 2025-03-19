Ijoba Lande Knocks Portable For Composing Song About His Marriage Crisis

Share

Nigerian content creator and comedian, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has slammed controversial singer, Portable for composing a song about his marriage scandal.

New Telegraph recalls that Lande and his estranged wife, Darasimi, have been making headlines with the comedian claiming he has eight videos of other men sleeping with his wife, aside from his Nollywood actor, Baba Tee, who publicly admitted sleeping with her.

Following this, Controversial singer, Portable composed a song about Lande’s marriage scandal.

The song has however triggered Lande to anger, who vowed that the singer would “Pay” for mocking his family.

Speaking in a video message shared via his social media page, Lande said, “Portable, I see all the nonsense you are doing. You are using my life story to sing.

“You will pay for it. When they slept with one of your wives the other time, you were crying all over the internet. Don’t worry, you will pay for your crimes someday.”

