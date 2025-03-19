New Telegraph

March 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ijoba Lande Knocks…

Ijoba Lande Knocks Portable For Composing Song About His Marriage Crisis

Nigerian content creator and comedian, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has slammed controversial singer, Portable for composing a song about his marriage scandal.

New Telegraph recalls that Lande and his estranged wife, Darasimi, have been making headlines with the comedian claiming he has eight videos of other men sleeping with his wife, aside from his Nollywood actor, Baba Tee, who publicly admitted sleeping with her.

READ ALSO:

Following this, Controversial singer, Portable composed a song about Lande’s marriage scandal.

The song has however triggered Lande to anger, who vowed that the singer would “Pay” for mocking his family.

Speaking in a video message shared via his social media page, Lande said, “Portable, I see all the nonsense you are doing. You are using my life story to sing.

“You will pay for it. When they slept with one of your wives the other time, you were crying all over the internet. Don’t worry, you will pay for your crimes someday.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Joeboy Reveals Dealbreaker In Relationship
Read Next

Rivers Crisis: State Of Emergency’ll Lead To Lawlessness – Obi
Share
Copy Link
×